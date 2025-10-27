Kendall Jenner Revives Nicole Kidman's 'Moulin Rouge' Outfit From 2001 At Vogue World: Kidman Opens The Show In All Glam!

There are nights in fashion that feel straight out of a classic Hollywood film- and last evening in Los Angeles was undeniably one of them. Under the golden glow of the California sunset, two icons from different worlds, Nicole Kidman and Kendall Jenner, came together on the runway to celebrate the seamless romance between cinema and couture.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nicole Kidman channels Rita Hayworth in a glamorous black gown

Opening the show with cinematic elegance, Nicole Kidman looked every inch the silver screen goddess as she graced the runway in a breathtaking black satin gown by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel. The strapless bustier design, complete with hand-sculpted satin camellias, was a sophisticated nod to Rita Hayworth’s iconic look in the 1946 film Gilda.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the same sultry tune from Gilda played in the background, Kidman’s walk transported the audience back to Hollywood’s Golden Age. Her styling perfectly complemented the mood- soft blonde curls swept to one side, smoky eyes, and a statement deep red lip that embodied timeless allure. The look wasn’t just fashion-it was a love letter to classic cinema and the divas who defined it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kendall Jenner revives Satine’s Sparkle from Moulin Rouge!

A few moments later, the runway shimmered again as Kendall Jenner made her entrance- this time channeling a completely different kind of movie magic. Jenner stunned in the original crystal-embellished corset bodysuit worn by Kidman herself in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film Moulin Rouge!.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Designed by the film’s costume geniuses Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie, the dazzling ensemble- paired with a chic black top hat and sheer tights- paid tribute to Satine, the cabaret star who captured hearts on-screen. Jenner’s confident strut and playful energy gave the outfit a new life while keeping the spirit of Moulin Rouge! alive.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A night where fashion met film

The show took place at the legendary Paramount Studios in Los Angeles- a venue steeped in Hollywood history, having hosted the filming of classics like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and The Godfather. The setting alone set the tone for a night of nostalgia and star power.