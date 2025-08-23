 Ananya Panday Pairs Hot Pink Lehenga With Dramatic Emerald Neckpiece At Punit Balana’s Jaipur Show
Amidst the sea of reds and pastels on the ramp, Ananya Panday’s hot pink look is the pop of freshness we didn’t know we needed.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Ananya Panday turn showstopper for Punit Balana | Image Courstesy: Aryan Khalmania

When it comes to making heads turn, Gen-Z star Ananya Panday knows exactly how to do it. At India’s ace designer Punit Balana’s grand 10-year anniversary celebration held at Jaipur’s majestic Rambagh Palace on August 22, 2025, the young actress stepped out as the showstopper, and her look was nothing short of a royal rani with a modern twist.

Check it out below:

Ananya Panday stuns in rani pink lehenga

Ditching the soft tones, Ananya sashayed down the ramp in a breathtaking hot pink lehenga from Punit's 'AMER' couture collection. The lehenga skirt, featuring intricate silver embroidery, was paired with an equally stunning, sleeveless choli. The ensemble embodied the perfect blend of Rajasthani heritage and contemporary glamour.

article-image

Amidst the sea of reds and pastels on the ramp, Ananya’s hot pink look is the pop of freshness we didn’t know we needed. And if you’re a bride of 2025, this vibrant hue deserves a spot on your mood board; it’s bold, regal, and made to stand out.

Giant emerald neckpiece that stole the show

Well, while her lehenga was exquisite in itself, it was the jewellery that truly stole the spotlight. Ananya layered a dramatic emerald necklace over a diamond-and-ruby choker, paired with matching earrings, a combination that added a bold touch. The emerald stood out as a powerful contrast to the hot pink, proving once again that statement jewellery is the ultimate bridal and festive trendsetter.

article-image

To balance the dramatic outfit and jewellery, her glam was kept subtle and soft. Ananya painted her face with a clean, dewy face, blushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, highlighted eyelids and a nude glossy lip. Keeping her hair in a sleek high bun, Ananya oozed understated elegance while letting the outfit shine.

