Absolutely Gorgeous! Suhana Khan Stuns In D&G Corset-Style Ensemble At 'Big Brother's Big Day'

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 21, 2025

Gen-Z star Suhana Khan graced the preview launch event of her brother Aryan Khan’s anticipated directorial debut 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' in Mumbai

Sharing a series of breathtaking pictures of her night look, the young actress stated, “Big brother's Big day ❤️‍🔥”

For the special occasion, Suhana oozed chic elegance in a demure ensemble by the luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana

Styled by Ami Patel, the ‘Archies’ fame donned a Marquisette and chiffon corset top featuring intricate floral prints

The look was paired with a satin calf-length skirt, further completed with corset-style belt for a clinched look

Suhana kept her accessories minimal yet impactful with dainty earrings, a few gold bracelets with a chic watch, and a shiny ring

Her glam was soft and luminous with blushed cheeks, a winged eyeliner, and nude lips, while her hair was left in natural waves

Thanks For Reading!

Shah Rukh Khan Styles Chic Black Suit With ₹3.94 Crore Watch At Son Aryan's 'The Ba***ds Of...
Find out More