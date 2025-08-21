Absolutely Gorgeous! Suhana Khan Stuns In D&G Corset-Style Ensemble At 'Big Brother's Big Day'

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 21, 2025
Gen-Z star Suhana Khan graced the preview launch event of her brother Aryan Khan’s anticipated directorial debut 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' in Mumbai
Sharing a series of breathtaking pictures of her night look, the young actress stated, “Big brother's Big day ❤️🔥”
For the special occasion, Suhana oozed chic elegance in a demure ensemble by the luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana
Styled by Ami Patel, the ‘Archies’ fame donned a Marquisette and chiffon corset top featuring intricate floral prints
The look was paired with a satin calf-length skirt, further completed with corset-style belt for a clinched look
Suhana kept her accessories minimal yet impactful with dainty earrings, a few gold bracelets with a chic watch, and a shiny ring
Her glam was soft and luminous with blushed cheeks, a winged eyeliner, and nude lips, while her hair was left in natural waves
