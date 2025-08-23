Nisha's Mumbai: From Manisha Koirala’s Birthday To Janmashtami Hymns, Nisha JamVwal's Week Of Heartfelt Moments

A Star's Profound Truth - Celebrating Authenticity

Filmstar Manisha Koirala struck a chord in me when she said that people try to diminish each other in a competitive city - only few friends enhance each other! She's always struck me as a deep soul with a sensitive, feeling heart. I think that's what makes her such a brilliant performer. We were sharing some quiet moments on Shabana Azmi's carpet at Manisha's birthday after-tea party! Before this we had just had a relaxed Sunday brunch at Soho House where we celebrated one of the more beautiful actors of our country! Well, technically she may hail from Nepal, but I'll claim her for Indian Cinema - given her repertoire of brilliant films and her recent rendition as Mallikajaan - the tour de force of Heeramandi.

Her words about enhancement versus diminishment struck me deeply because they encapsulate a fundamental truth about genuine success and lasting friendships. In a competitive world notorious for backstabbing and petty jealousies, Manisha's philosophy stands as a refreshing beacon of authenticity. True friendships aren't built on competition but on celebration - celebrating each other's victories, supporting each other through failures, and creating a circle where vulnerability is met with understanding rather than putting each other down.

What I witnessed that evening was precisely this kind of rare camaraderie. To celebrate her, there was her co-star from Heeramandi, the super talented Sonakshi Sinha with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi held her own as siren 'Fareedan' out for revenge - with an adroitness way beyond her years that etched a memorable performance in our hearts. Their friendship exemplifies what industry relationships should be - two brilliant stars with loving respect for each other's talents, free from the toxic undercurrents of envy that plague so many professional relationships.

The gathering was a celebration of authentic connection. And then of course age-old friends like Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and other guests Sunita Ahuja, Ana Singh, Munnu Moin Beg mingled effortlessly. These aren't fair-weather friendships or strategic alliances - they're bonds forged through shared experiences, mutual respect, and genuine affection. What I enjoyed most was the ease with which everyone interacted - no artificial pleasantries, no guarded conversations, just pure, unfiltered warmth.

Toasting to her friends at the cake cutting, Manisha paid tribute to her friends who've been like family for her, and it touched every heart present. Her speech was a beautiful reminder that in a world obsessed with individual achievement, our greatest success lies in the relationships we nurture and the love we give and receive.

We've been friends for over twenty years and I've always felt an endearing bond to Manisha's transparency, vulnerabilities and strength of character. Her unafraid sharing of her life experiences with me are moments I cherish! This level of openness, this willingness to be seen completely, is what transforms acquaintances into lifelong bonds.

Divine Devotion on Janmashtami - Sacred Serenades

Manisha's birthday fell on Janmashtami - and thankfully she celebrated it the next day. Because for me, that day of Lord Krishna's birth is sacrosanct! The significance of Janmashtami transcends mere celebration; it commemorates the divine intervention that changed the course of human consciousness. Krishna's birth symbolizes the triumph of dharma over adharma, light over darkness, and love over fear.

The festival celebrates not just a historical event but a spiritual awakening that continues to guide humanity. Born at midnight in the confines of a prison cell to Devaki and Vasudeva, Krishna's arrival represents hope emerging from the most challenging circumstances. His birth teaches us that divine grace can manifest anywhere, anytime, transforming the most dire situations into opportunities for liberation and joy.

Every year I spend that late night singing the glories of the Lord at the beautiful home of Noopur Desai, hearing her nightingale-like voice until the wee hours, and then feast to celebrate the grand day! It is the day when the unmanifest becomes manifest and tangible and it is the celebration of knowledge and enlightenment. These midnight chants are spiritual moments that connect us to something infinitely larger than our daily concerns. The devotional songs, the shared prayers, the collective celebration create an atmosphere where the mundane transforms into the magical, where we remember our connection to the divine within and around us.

Sweet Success: Literally and Symbolically

But nothing prepared Mumbaiites for the torrential downpour right after - nearly like the finale of the monsoons. Despite this deluge where Mumbai came to a standstill, Shafquat Ali's Hospitality Horizon Bakery, Patisserie & Chocolate Summit & Awards 2025 at Novotel was thronged with everyone in this industry dressed to the nines. Some of the stars in this business won awards and the musical celebration after was only as glamorous. The shows topper was the dessert buffet that surpassed all the food stations in a never ending row of delectable artistic deserts by Pankaj Chaturvedi’s Richs. Shafquat was as always hospitable and warm and guests just enjoyed the warmth and welcome and of course the awards.

The panel discussion about the future of desserts was an interesting debate about “to binge or not to binge! That was the question!” But it evolved into something far more complex and fascinating. The heated discussion centered around sugar substitutes versus real sugar, with passionate arguments on both sides. Traditional pastry chefs argued that artificial sweeteners compromise the very soul of classic desserts - that a perfect macaron or traditional mithai simply cannot maintain its essence without its original sugar content.

The health-conscious innovators countered with compelling evidence about rising diabetes rates and obesity concerns, championing the development of guilt-free indulgences that don't sacrifice taste for wellness. The debate revealed a fundamental shift in consumer consciousness - we're definitely moving toward a "less sugar" future, with millennials and Gen Z particularly driving demand for healthier alternatives.

Yet the artisans raised thought-provoking questions: Can innovation honor tradition? Is it possible to reduce sugar without reducing joy? The consensus seemed to be that while the future lies in mindful consumption, there will always be a place for authentic, traditional preparations - perhaps as occasional indulgences rather than daily habits. It's a sweet dilemma that perfectly reflects our evolving relationship with pleasure, health, and conscious living.

The Art of Inspiration: Words That Transform Worldviews

I've heard speeches and I've heard speeches! But the ace of them all is Anurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief BW Businessworld and Exchange4Media. His every keynote address at the award shows presented by his company is always memorable and transformational.

His book recommendations, quotes and life views motivate and inspire, and his talk becomes a springboard for thought and ideas. It's the opposite of yawning and nodding off - what with me being short of sleep always! The time and thought he puts in becomes the show-stopper of the entire evening and have made a difference to my worldview

His philosophy of growth and mentoring was particularly profound when he shared this beautiful reflection: "Butterflies rest when it rains because it damages their wings. It's okay to rest during the storms of life. You fly again when it's over. In peace I will both lie down and sleep; for you alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety. Psalms 4:8." This quote beautifully encapsulates his approach to leadership and life - understanding that resilience isn't about constant motion but about wisdom in knowing when to pause, when to seek shelter, and when to trust in something greater than ourselves during turbulent times.

His mentoring style reflects this profound understanding - teaching us that strength sometimes means surrender, that growth often requires rest, and that true leadership involves creating safe spaces for others to heal and flourish. He doesn't just inspire action; he validates the necessity of contemplation, the importance of spiritual grounding, and the courage required to be vulnerable in a world that often equates vulnerability with weakness.

Even at the Realty Plus Awards where I was invited as guest of honor to do an exciting panel and give away awards to talented business houses in the design and architecture world, his presence and talk became the high point.

Our panel on tech in design and new tech trends in the world of architecture was very exciting because I was determined for it to be an inclusive drawing room-like conversation where ideas were born, instead of a preachy talking-down-to-an-audience approach. And when organizers Sapna Srivastava and Tripti Kedia are in charge, it's always exciting to be present at Exchange4Media events!

As for the coming week, I can't wait to showcase pictures and snippets about Mumbai's most exciting week that's coming - the Ganpati celebrations and the visits, dances and feasts that go with it! Watch this space!

