Aryan Khan Follows SRK's Luxury Style With ₹1.43 Crore Watch At His Debut 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Mumbai Launch

Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan at 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Mumbai Launch |

At the Mumbai preview launch of his directorial debut, 'The Ba**ds Of Bollywood', on August 20, Aryan Khan proved style clearly runs in the family. Much like his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, the young star made a luxury fashion statement in a chic black look and exquisite wrist game that caught everyone’s eye.

Aryan Khan’s debut look

For his first big outing as a director, Aryan opted for a sharp, timeless choice in an all-black suit. The ensemble featured a tailored blazer and an open-collared shirt, all completed with polished dress shoes. His slicked-back hair added a sleek edge, but it was his wrist that did most of the talking.

For his big night, Aryan donned the Patek Philippe Nautilus White Gold Watch, a collector’s favourite. According to the eagle-eyed Watch Spotter on Instagram, the timepiece's estimated market value is nearly Rs 1.43 crore ($154,100). The watch elevated his understated look into a power statement, reflecting his father’s signature charm.

SRK’s matching luxury game

Not to be outdone, Shah Rukh Khan himself walked in wearing an ultra-rare Audemars Piguet Jules Audemars Minute Repeater Platinum Skeleton Dial. With a platinum case, crocodile leather strap, and intricate skeleton dial, the masterpiece is valued at an astounding Rs 3.94 crore.

Apart from the headline-making wrist piece, the King Khan also styled a sharp black silk jacket with notch lapels, structured shoulders, and a double-breasted closure. Ditching the shirt for a bolder vibe, he paired it with straight-fit black trousers. His close-cropped haircut and neatly trimmed beard added to the sleek aesthetic.

About The Ba**ds Of Bollywood

Aryan Khan's much-talked-about Netflix series is a satirical take on the Hindi film industry. Headlined by Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal, it also features cameos by big names like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan. Scheduled for release on September 18, 2025, the show already has the industry buzzing with anticipation.