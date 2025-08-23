'I Always Follow This': Akshay Kumar Eats Dinner Before 6:30 PM, But Why?

Akshay Kumar | X

When it comes to health and discipline in Bollywood, few match Akshay Kumar’s commitment. At 57, the superstar continues to inspire with his energy, stunts, and fitness. But behind that youthful glow lies a surprisingly simple food rule: eating dinner before 6:30 pm.

Akshay Kumar swears by this eating rule

At the recent book launch of 'Your Body Already Knows', Akshay shared his personal lifestyle mantra. While many actors swear by trendy diets, Akshay sticks to basics. He revealed that he wraps up his dinner by 6:30 PM and even observes a full-day fast every Monday, two rules he never breaks when it comes to his diet.

But, why?

Explaining his reasoning, he stated during the event, "When we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting; basically, every part of our body is at rest. But when we eat a late dinner, we don't give our stomach the proper time to rest."

The actor continued, “By the time you get up, it is time for your stomach to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast, and again the poor stomach is working. It's working very hard. I'm explaining it in a very, very simple way. And you all know how important it is to keep our stomach healthy because all the diseases that exist come from there.”

'Eating at 6:30 is important'

For Akshay, the stomach deserves the most care. “I think that among all the parts in your body, if you pay maximum attention to your stomach, diseases will not come near you. So this is what I always follow."

"Eating at 6:30 is important because you get your time to digest your food, and by the time when you are about to sleep by 9-9:30 or 10 o'clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest, and that's it. So, it's a very simple thing," the actor concluded.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.