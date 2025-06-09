 What Makes Poppy Seeds Or Khus Khus Your Health’s Best Friend?
Sapna SarfareUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Most of the spices in Indian cuisine are commonly used and we forget they are used for many reasons. One such spice is poppy seeds. They are used in many regional Indian cuisines and are popularly known as Khus Khus. The best part is Ayurvedic gives importance to its health benefits. That is why you need to know its benefits and how Patanjali comes to your rescue.

About Poppy Seeds

The hard and small seeds are found in the poppy flowers. They are different from the poppy grown for their narcotic qualities. Apart from being used in food and even healthy drinks for its Ayurvedic qualities, poppy seeds, or Khus Khus, are also used in making cosmetics due to their exfoliating and moisturising qualities. From scrubs to facewash, they are used in quite a few cosmetic items.

Thankfully, Patanjali offers poppy seeds with benefits. Patanjali Poppy Seeds (50 Gms) are high in fibre, protein, healthy fats, and minerals like calcium, iron, phosphorus, iron, folate, and magnesium. They provide instant energy and cooling.  

4 Ayurvedic Benefits of Poppy Seeds

Female Fertility: The seeds and oil boost female fertility by clearing the fallopian tubes of debris and mucus and increasing fertility chances. Its lignin works like an aphrodisiac and boosts sexual health.

Insomnia Treatment: Poppy seeds contain high levels of magnesium. It lowers the stress hormones that cause insomnia-related stress. You sleep better and for a long time. Your body's metabolism increases and impacts your sleep positively.

High Nutrients: The seeds are known to be rich in nutrients like iron, phosphorus, zinc, Vitamins (B6, folate and E), healthy fats and fibre. They aid in good digestion, healthy heart, cell management, pain relief, etc.

Skin, Hair and Bone Health: The antioxidants in poppy seeds help avoid hair greying and keep skin young-looking and radiant. It has minerals like manganese and calcium that help grow the bones and keep them healthy.

Including poppy seeds in your diet will boost your health. Patanjali will help you in this regard.

