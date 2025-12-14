Where Is Messi Staying In Mumbai? Inside Football Icon's Luxurious 5 Star Hotel With Marive Drive View

Messi is staying at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai | Instagram

Mumbai is in full football fever as Lionel Messi arrives in the city for the third leg of his much-awaited GOAT India Tour 2025. After drawing massive crowds in Kolkata and Hyderabad, the Argentine legend has touched down in Mumbai, where football meets glamour and star power — and his choice of stay is just as iconic as the visit itself.

Where is Messi staying in Mumbai?

According to ANI, Messi is staying at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in South Mumbai, one of India's most historic and luxurious five-star properties. Overlooking the Gateway of India and the Arabian Sea, the hotel offers sweeping sea views and a sense of old-world grandeur that perfectly matches the stature of a global star like Messi.

Taj Mahal Palace | Website

Inside the 5 star hotel, where Messi is staying

Established in 1903, the Taj Mahal Palace has hosted royalty, world leaders and international celebrities for over a century. The hotel is known for its grand architecture, heritage corridors, lush gardens, and elegant interiors adorned with period artwork and fine natural materials.

Inside, guests are treated to spacious luxury rooms, award-winning restaurants, refined lounges, wellness facilities and personalised hospitality — making it one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses.

Messi’s Mumbai itinerary

Messi’s Mumbai itinerary is packed with high-profile events. His visit will kick off with a charity fashion showcase, where memorabilia from Argentina’s historic 2022 FIFA World Cup victory will be auctioned. Proceeds from the auction will go towards charitable causes. Bollywood stars including John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff are expected to attend.

Sports action follows at the Cricket Club of India, which will host a celebrity Padel Cup featuring sports legends like Sachin Tendulkar, along with other well-known personalities. Reports also suggest a 7v7 celebrity football match involving Bollywood actors will unfold at Wankhede Stadium.

The highlight of Messi's Mumbai visit is set to feature an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 young footballers, 30 boys and 30 girls. Fans can also expect interactive penalty shootouts, a football masterclass by Messi himself, and a musical concert celebrating his legacy at the Wankhede ground.

After wrapping up his Mumbai leg, Messi will head to New Delhi on December 15 for the final stop of his India tour. The capital itinerary includes a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a fan festival, and a felicitation ceremony highlighting India’s growing football culture.