Sonakshi Sinha Reveals How Painting Became Her Therapy During Life’s Toughest Phases: Says, 'I'd Disappear Into Another World'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram

For actor Sonakshi Sinha, art isn’t just a hobby-it’s been her emotional anchor. While many find comfort in journaling or music, for Sonakshi, it has always been the calm rhythm of painting that helps her unwind and reconnect with herself. Over the years, the Dabangg actress has shared glimpses of her artistic side, but recently, she offered a deeper look into how painting has played a healing role in her life.

Sonakshi’s way of healing

In a heart-to-heart conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Sonakshi opened up about her long-standing relationship with art. She revealed that painting once served as her personal therapy during her lowest moments.

“Whenever I felt low, I used to paint. My mind would completely calm down, and I’d disappear into another world,” she said. “I stopped painting the day I met my husband.”

Her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, continues to encourage her to revive her creative passion. “He often tells me, ‘You don’t need to be sad to paint again-you’re so good at it, you should start again.’ It’s been nearly eight years since I last picked up a brush,” Sonakshi added.

The science behind art therapy

Art therapy is more than just creating something beautiful-it’s about healing through creative expression. According to the National Library of Medicine, engaging in art can significantly reduce stress by synchronizing the body and mind. The process of painting, sketching, dancing, or even playing music shifts one’s focus away from anxious thoughts and toward the act of creation.

This mindful engagement slows the heart rate, eases tension, and promotes relaxation. Unlike conventional talk therapy, art therapy helps people communicate emotions that are difficult to verbalize. It encourages self-awareness, emotional release, and builds resilience-key elements in managing stress and improving mental health.

Why you don’t have to be an artist to benefit

The beauty of art therapy lies in its accessibility. You don’t need to be a skilled painter or musician to experience its benefits. It’s not about the final masterpiece, it’s about the process. Whether you’re doodling, coloring, or simply splashing paint on a canvas, the act itself can ground your emotions and promote calmness.