 Adorable! Neena Gupta Teaches 'OM' Chant To Baby Matara: WATCH VIDEO
Adorable! Neena Gupta Teaches 'OM' Chant To Baby Matara: WATCH VIDEO

Adorable! Neena Gupta Teaches 'OM' Chant To Baby Matara: WATCH VIDEO

In the video, the Badhaai Ho star is seen sitting on a bed with the little one, patiently and lovingly teaching her to chant Om

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Designer and actress Masaba Gupta celebrated her birthday with a heartwarming mix of family bonding, spiritual calm, and sweet indulgence. The fashion icon gave her followers a peek into her special day through a series of touching posts that captured the essence of her simple joys.

A special moment between Neena Gupta and granddaughter Matara

One of the most loved clips from Masaba’s birthday post featured her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, spending time with her granddaughter, Matara. In the video, the Badhaai Ho star is seen sitting on a bed with the little one, patiently and lovingly teaching her to chant Om. Neena’s gentle smile and warmth made the moment even more endearing, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable grandmother-granddaughter bond.

Masaba also shared glimpses of her cozy birthday celebration, which included a lineup of delicious cakes- among them a strawberry cake that stood out for its elegance and charm. The intimate celebration reflected Masaba’s preference for meaningful moments over grandeur.

Birthday wishes pour in from Bollywood

As soon as the designer posted her birthday snippets, wishes flooded in from her friends and admirers across the film and fashion fraternity. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Ananya Panday were among the many celebrities who sent their love.

Kareena, sharing a chic photo of Masaba, wrote, “Happy birthday firecracker... stay fierce, stay warm, and stay lovely just the way you are. Big hug, Masaba Gupta.”

Masaba’s inspiring journey

Born to acclaimed actress Neena Gupta and legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba’s story has always been one of individuality and strength. Raised by Neena as a single mother in the 1980s, Masaba grew up witnessing resilience and independence firsthand.

Carving her own path, Masaba became one of India’s most celebrated designers before venturing into acting with the hit Netflix series Masaba Masaba- a semi-autobiographical show she starred in alongside her mother.

