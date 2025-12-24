Saudi Arabia To Launch Its First Ever 'Adults Only' Wellness Resort In 2026: All You Need To Know

Saudi Arabia is taking another bold step in its tourism transformation with the announcement of its first-ever adults-only luxury wellness retreat. Set to open in early 2026, Miraval The Red Sea is being positioned as a milestone in the kingdom’s evolving hospitality landscape and a strong draw for global wellness travellers.

Designed exclusively for guests aged 18 and above, Miraval The Red Sea will offer a tranquil, child-free environment focused on mindfulness, relaxation, and holistic wellbeing. The resort is located on Shura Island, along the untouched Red Sea coastline, an area known for its rich biodiversity and pristine natural beauty.

A nature-first location on the red sea

Nature plays a central role in the resort’s identity. Surrounded by mangroves, serene lagoons, and crystal-clear waters, the property is designed to seamlessly blend into its surroundings. Guests can expect uninterrupted views and immersive experiences that encourage slow living and reconnection with nature.

The architectural language draws inspiration from coral reefs and desert landscapes, using natural materials, earthy terracotta hues, and expansive glass façades to create light-filled spaces that feel deeply connected to the outdoors.

Miraval Resort | Instagram

What do the 180 keys mean?

One of the most talked-about details of the resort is its 180 keys, referring to a curated collection of rooms, suites, and private villas. Each accommodation is envisioned as a personal sanctuary, prioritising privacy and calm.

Thoughtful wellness-led touches such as meditation cushions, Himalayan singing bowls, and minimalist interiors are integrated into the rooms to support rest and reflection.

A comprehensive wellness experience

Miraval The Red Sea will offer a wide range of programmes aimed at nurturing the mind, body, and soul. Guests can participate in activities such as:

Miraval Resort | Instagram

-Meditation, yoga, and Pilates

-Personalised fitness sessions

-Creative and mindfulness workshops

The resort’s expansive spa will feature 39 treatment rooms, along with vitality pools, hammams, and salt rooms. Treatments are expected to blend modern wellness practices with time-honoured healing traditions, offering a deeply restorative experience.

Wellness-focused dining experiences

Dining at Miraval The Red Sea will align with its health-first philosophy. Guests can enjoy all-day dining venues, specialised restaurants, and sunset tapas experiences, with menus designed to support nourishment and balance.

The resort plans to offer an all-inclusive-style stay, covering meals, beverages, and wellness activities, allowing guests to fully focus on relaxation without distractions.