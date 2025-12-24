Times Square Billboard Celebrates The Spirit Of Christmas With Lord Jesus; Visuals Surface

Times Square Billboard Features Jesus | X/ @cecegkh

Times Square is a major commercial intersection and tourist spot in Midtown Manhattan, NYC. The iconic Times Square, known for its vibrant energy and flashing billboards, has once again embraced the spirit of the holiday season by showcasing a remarkable display that honours the essence of Christmas. As the city's hustle and bustle reaches its peak during the festive season, the message of hope, love, and joy that accompanies the birth of Jesus Christ resonates deeply. The billboard features a festive design, adorned with sparkling lights and symbolic imagery that captures the warmth and wonder of Christmas.

🚨"Jesus Is Coming" on mega screen in Times Square, New York❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/xYkYTT2XIo — GodlyVibez Studios (@GVStudios_TV) December 24, 2025

Times Square illuminates Lord Jesus

Christmas is a winter festival that is celebrated around the world. This year's Christmas adds up to an extra layer of excitement when Times Square billboards light up with a message that Jesus is coming. A viral video shows the billboard featuring an image of Lord Jesus, with symbolic elements that capture the warmth and wonder of Christmas. Before featuring Lord Jesus, 27 billboards across Times Square with a single message reminding people of the real reason for Christmas.

Hundreds of people gather in Times Square

The presence of Lord Jesus on this prominent display reinforces the importance of faith and spirituality during the holiday season. As visitors gather in Times Square, families and friends are seen snapping photos in front of the dazzling display, sharing moments of joy and connection. The billboard has become a focal point for discussions around the true essence of Christmas, inspiring people to reflect on their own beliefs and traditions. In a world that often feels divided, this celebration of faith offers a moment of solace, reminding everyone that Christmas is not just a holiday but a heartfelt celebration of love and togetherness.

About Christmas

The word 'Christmas' is derived from an Old English phrase Cristesmaesse, which means 'Mass of Christ'. Christmas is also called the Nativity. The festival holds special significance because it is believed that around this time, Lord Jesus was born. Lord Jesus was the Messiah who was believed to be the son of the ultimate God.