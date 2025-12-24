 Christmas 2025: The True Meaning Of The Festival & Why It Is Celebrated On December 25
Christmas 2025: The True Meaning Of The Festival & Why It Is Celebrated On December 25

Christmas is one of the prominent festivals that is celebrated around the world, especially by Christian people. The auspicious festival is celebrated every year on December 25. It commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.

article-image
Christmas | Canva

It’s already December. It’s Christmas time, and for many of us, it is the favourite month of the year. It is the time of the year when the streets are decked up, and stores have fancy displays. The whole country gets together in the festive spirit, celebrating in their own style. But before you get into the celebration mode, here’s a quick round-up on why Christmas is so significant for people across the world.

About Christmas- Why is it celebrated on December 25?

Christmas is one of the prominent festivals that is celebrated around the world, especially by Christian people. The auspicious festival is celebrated every year on December 25. It commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. According to Christian mythology, it is believed that Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph in a manger around two thousand years ago. It is also believed that angels were present during his birth, carols were sung and shepherds came to adore him. The birth of Jesus stands as one of the most significant turning points in the history of Christianity.

The birth of Jesus

Christmas is one of the most popular festivals that comes in the winter season. The festival holds special significance because it is believed that around this time, Lord Jesus was born. Lord Jesus was the Messiah who was believed to be the son of the ultimate God. The festival is celebrated every year on December 25. Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God. The word ‘Christmas’ is derived from an Old English phrase Cristesmaesse, which means ‘Mass of Christ’. Christmas is also called the Nativity.

According to the scriptures, many years before Jesus could be born, prophets had promised the Jewish people that God would send them a Messiah, or holy teacher. Christians believe that the promised Messiah was Jesus.

Christmas Travel: Famous Churches To Visit In India On This Auspicious Occasion Of Xmas
article-image

Christmas: Celebrations around the world

This festival is celebrated the world over as a religious holiday. Most schools, colleges, universities, offices, and other government and non-governmental organisations remain closed on this day.

Although Christmas traditions differ from country to country, most of the widespread customs include attending midnight mass, enjoying Christmas dinner, exchanging gifts or cards, singing Christmas carols and songs, decorating homes and surroundings with Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, wreaths, etc.

