Inside Babulnath Mandir: Watch Video Of Mumbai's Top Shiva Temple; History, Annakut Offering & Ghee Puja

The swayambhu or self-incarnated shivling had existed here since the 12th century |

The minute you step into Babulnath Temple, you're bound to forget everything around you. Located in Malabar Hill, the temple is a sacred shrine of Lord Shiva.

"There is a short story about the name of the temple," says temple trustee Chaitanya Mehta. "There was a shepherd who used to graze his cows in the area. One cow would never give milk but would discharge the milk at one particular spot. That spot was dung up and they found a swayambhu shivling." The name of the shepherd was Babul, and the temple is named after him.

Babulnath Temple welcomes 5,000 to 10,000 devotees daily. The crowd increases over the weekend, but it is during the festive season that the temple sees a huge surge of devotees. During Shivratri 2025, around 6 lakh devotees visited the temple.

The interiors of Babulnath Temple |

A temple for devotees of Lord Shiva, the interiors of the prayer room of Babulnath Mandir glisten in yellow metal, while the stone linga offers spiritual solace to those seeking Mahadeva.

It's here that along with Lord Shiva linga, you'll also find idols of Lord Ganesh and Hanuman. Limestone and marble adorn the ceilings and walls of the temple which is a spiritual spot of Lord Shiva devotees.

Explaining why there are 110 steps in the temple, Mehta says, "Everyone wants to achieve Moksh. The first step is my step, the remaining 108 steps are towards God, and the last step is mine."

The ghee puja displayed at the temple during Shravan |

The period of Covid was used to beautify the temple. "We have focussed on convenience of the devotees. We have put up a compost plant in the temple premise itself, where the billi patra and flowers offered by the devotees gets converted into fertilizer and is distributed to them for a reasonable rate.

"A golf cart and two lifts are available for the senior citizen, infants, pregnant ladies and physically challenged people," informs Mehta. "One day, Babulnath Temple will become the Golden Temple of Mumbai," he vouches.

On the final day of Shravan, over 100 types of food items were placed as offerings at the temple |

"Babulnath Temple is very famous in Mumbai, particularly South Mumbai as people come here to achieve a sense of peace," explains Mehta.

For ghee puja (in the month of Shravan), the temple had special artisans from Rajasthan to work on frozen ghee. The ghee puja reflected a fresh story of Lord Shiva daily. On the last day of Shravan, Amavasya, the temple organised an annakut of 108 food items cooked by the temple priest. In the evening, the entire food was distributed free of cost to the devotees.