Sharvari Wagh & Ibrahim Ali Khan Turn Showstoppers For Designer Amit Aggarwal

The second edition of Cocktail Couture with EXON: The Code of Light concluded with a spectacular showcase in New Delhi, where Bollywood’s rising stars Sharvari Wagh and Ibrahim Ali Khan graced the runway as showstoppers for designer Amit Aggarwal. The evening celebrated a unique fusion of Indian heritage and French luxury.

Sharvari’s ethereal couture moment

Sharvari turned heads in a ceremonial couture gown that beautifully merged Banarasi craftsmanship with futuristic design elements. The ensemble, envisioned as an architectural silhouette, featured interwoven polymer and delicate handcrafted details. Sculpted to highlight strength and elegance, the creation embodied timeless radiance while staying true to Aggarwal’s signature vision of blending heritage with innovation.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s regal modern look

Ibrahim Ali Khan complemented Sharvari’s presence with a sharply tailored bandhgala. The look featured Aggarwal’s signature Banarasi cording, presenting a heritage-inspired outfit with a modern, structured twist. His confident walk on the crystalline runway highlighted how tradition can be distilled into a bold contemporary form.

A star-studded evening of artistry

Adding to the glamour, acclaimed actor Kalki Koechlin joined the event, raising a symbolic toast to artistry and her French lineage. The atmosphere was further elevated by pianist Sahil Vasudeva, whose live performance set a refined tone for the couture presentation. The runway itself was transformed into a crystal-inspired corridor, echoing alpine aesthetics that shimmered as each creation came to life.

Amit Aggarwal on his inspiration

Speaking about the showcase, Aggarwal told ANI, “There was a synonymous energy between all of us, and it was an exciting journey.” He revealed that his inspiration stemmed from the French Alps, a landscape that reflects luxury, refinement, and natural brilliance. Aggarwal emphasized that blending Indian Banarasi heritage with French elegance could mark a new global design language, bridging cultures through couture.

The finale of EXON not only highlighted Amit Aggarwal’s innovative design philosophy but also positioned Indian couture on an international stage.