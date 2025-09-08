 'God's Influencer': Facts About St Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint
'God's Influencer': Facts About St Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint

St. Carlo Acutis, popularly called “God’s Influencer,” became the first millennial saint in 2025

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
St Carlo Acutis | Image Courtesy: X (@inesanma)

The Catholic Church marked a historic milestone by canonising Carlo Acutis, the teenager fondly called “God’s influencer”. His sainthood has captured global attention not just because of his deep devotion but also for the way he blended modern technology with spirituality. Carlo was only 15 when he died of leukaemia in 2006, yet his short life left behind an extraordinary legacy. A gamer, a coder, and a compassionate young boy, he has now become the Church’s first millennial saint.

Here are some key facts about St. Carlo Acutis that highlight why his story continues to inspire millions across the world:

Facts about St. Carlo Acutis

Born on May 3, 1991, in London, UK, Carlo later grew up in Milan, Italy. His father, Andrea Acutis, worked in banking and later chaired an insurance firm. Despite his privileged background, Carlo was known for his humility.

'God's Influencer': Facts About St Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint
'God's Influencer': Facts About St Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint
He enjoyed sports and playing with his pets and had a fun streak, often creating Star Wars-style films where he gave his cats and dogs comical voices.

Though his family wasn’t deeply religious, Carlo showed remarkable faith from a young age. He used his pocket money to help the homeless in Milan, defended classmates from bullies, and supported children from divorced families.

His guiding belief was simple yet powerful: "The Eucharist is my highway to heaven."

Self-taught in coding, media reports suggest that Carlo learnt programming early and, at 11, built a website that catalogued Eucharistic miracles around the world, an innovative use of the internet to spread faith.

He loved video games but exercised discipline, limiting himself to one hour per week because he was aware of their addictive nature.

Diagnosed with leukaemia, Carlo reportedly passed away at just 15 in 2006. He accepted his suffering with remarkable grace, offering it for the Church and the Pope.

In 2020, Pope Francis beatified him in Assisi. In 2025, he was officially canonised, becoming the first millennial saint of the Catholic Church.

