Union Minister Chirag Paswan Participates In Chhat Puja Rituals With Family: Looks Elegant In Red Kurta & Turban

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan marked the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja with devotion and grandeur at the party headquarters in Patna. Joined by his family, Paswan offered prayers to Chhathi Maiyya, seeking blessings for the well-being of the people of Bihar and the state’s progress.

Dressed in a vibrant red kurta adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a white dhoti and a traditional red turban (safa), Chirag perfectly embodied the festive spirit. His attire reflected both reverence for tradition and a modern sense of elegance. Complementing his look, he wore a white stole around his neck, symbolising purity and devotion during the sacred rituals.

The Paswan family participated in the Chhath Puja rituals with deep religious fervour, offering fruits, flowers, and water to the setting sun, a key ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The ceremony was a heartfelt display of faith and togetherness, with family members dressed in traditional attire, carrying puja baskets filled with seasonal offerings such as sugarcane, coconuts, and fruits.

Reflecting on his childhood memories of celebrating the festival, Chirag recalled how the Chhath Mahaparv has always been a time of unity and devotion in Bihar. “I prayed to Chhathi Maiyya for the progress and prosperity of our state,” he said, expressing hope that Bihar will soon emerge as a symbol of growth and development.

The celebration at the LJP (Ram Vilas) headquarters drew warmth and attention, showcasing how the Paswan family continues to uphold cultural traditions while inspiring collective optimism for Bihar’s brighter future. The event also highlighted the emotional bond between faith, family, and regional identity, reinforcing Chhath’s timeless message of gratitude, purity, and perseverance.