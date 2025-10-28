 Taiwan's National University Develops A Revolutionary Hair Serum That Regrows Hair Within Three Weeks; Here's To Find Details
Scientific advancements continue to amaze us, and once again, we have a reason to take pride in and believe in the power of science. Taiwan has developed an incredible serum that can restore hair growth in just 20 days. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about this serum and the creators behind it.

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Baldness refers to the partial or complete absence of hair growth on the scalp, a condition also known as alopecia. The term "bald" can also describe objects that lack natural growth or covering, such as a bald tire with worn tread or a bald statement that is straightforward and blunt.

Hair Growth

Taiwan develops a revolutionary serum

Scientists from National Taiwan University have created an innovative hair serum that can regenerate hair in just three weeks. The scientists performed an experiment on mice in which serum stimulated hair follicles by triggering fat cells, resulting in rapid, noticeable hair regrowth.

How is this serum different from other hair serums?

Hair serums are typically made of a blend of silicones, which coat the hair to reduce frizz and add shine. These chemical-based serums and hair products sometimes cause rashes and irritation, but the formulation incorporates naturally sourced fatty acids that are mild on the skin and may ultimately be available as an over-the-counter item. The fatty acids that are used in this serum are naturally found in the human body and certain plants, like olives

Professor Sung-Jan

article-image

About Professor Sung-Jan: A man behind the miraculous serum

Professor Sung-Jan is a researcher at National Taiwan University (NTU) who directed a study creating a serum for hair regrowth. His complete name is Sung-Jan Lin, and he serves as a professor and dermatologist at NTU Hospital, holding both an MD and a PhD from the institution. Professor Lin personally tested the early version of the serum on his own legs and said that after applying it for three weeks, he observed hair regrowth.

