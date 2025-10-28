Anant Ambani's ₹10.5 Crore Brand New Rolls Royce Phantom Comes With A Indian Maharaja Connection: Read To Know

Anant Ambani has added another showstopper to his enviable fleet- a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Series II Extended, finished in a rare and regal ‘Star of India Orange’. Priced at approximately ₹10.5 crore before bespoke customisations, the car is more than a luxury statement; it’s a revival of India’s historic connection with the Rolls-Royce marque.

A tribute to India’s royal motoring heritage

This special orange shade isn’t a random aesthetic choice- it’s a heartfelt homage to the legendary 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, famously known as the original “Star of India.” That car was commissioned by Thakore Sahib Dharmendrasinhji Lakhajiraj of Rajkot, one of the most passionate royal patrons of Rolls-Royce. Crafted by coachbuilders Thrupp & Maberly, the classic model featured an all-weather cabriolet design in a saffron and silver colour scheme- inspired by the 563-carat “Star of India” sapphire, the world’s largest gem-quality star sapphire.

The original car became a symbol of royal innovation, boasting ahead-of-its-time features such as headlights that turned with the steering wheel, a technology that has evolved into today’s adaptive lighting systems. Decades later, the Maharaja’s heir, Yuvraj Mandhatasinh Jadeja, brought the original car back to India after acquiring it from a British collector at a Monaco auction- reuniting the automotive icon with its homeland.

Craftsmanship meets modern grandeur

Anant Ambani’s modern-day interpretation carries forward that same spirit. The Phantom VIII Series II Extended represents Rolls-Royce’s signature balance of heritage and innovation, with a hand-built 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, a near-silent ride, and unmatched comfort. The cabin exemplifies luxury with open-pore wood veneers, premium leather upholstery, and bespoke personalisation options that echo the marque’s philosophy of “luxury beyond time.”

By commissioning this ‘Star of India’ Phantom, Ambani not only honours India’s royal automotive history but also highlights the enduring bond between craftsmanship and cultural heritage. This magnificent machine stands as both a tribute to the past and a celebration of modern Indian affluence- proving that true luxury, much like legacy, never fades.