Anupam Kher Flexes His Ripped Physique: Says, “You Can Be a Poster Boy Even at Seventy”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has once again proven that age truly is just a number. At 70, the celebrated performer is turning heads online for his remarkable fitness transformation. Known for his versatile performances across decades, Kher is now inspiring millions with his dedication to physical health and mental strength.

A gym moment that broke the internet

On Saturday, Anupam Kher shared a powerful post on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) that instantly went viral. The photo shows him shirtless during a workout session, performing a lat pulldown exercise at the gym. His well-defined back, arms, and shoulders speak volumes about his commitment to fitness.

In the caption, Kher clarified that the image was “#NoPhotoShop”, emphasising that it was an authentic, unedited capture of his current form. He wrote, “You can be a #PosterBoy even at seventy!!! Because you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.”

Fans and celebrities praise his transformation

Kher’s photo drew an outpouring of admiration from fans and fellow actors. Comments such as “Age is just a number,” “Mind-boggling sir,” and “Sir, you’re an inspiration” flooded his post within hours.

Many social media users highlighted his discipline, consistency, and spirit, calling him a true example of healthy aging. Some even compared his dedication to that of much younger fitness influencers.

Anupam Kher’s ongoing fitness journey

This is not the first time Anupam Kher has showcased his evolving fitness goals. Over the past few years, the actor has been vocal about adopting a healthier lifestyle- focusing on strength training, clean eating, and mindfulness.

In earlier interviews, Kher revealed that staying fit helps him not only look better but also perform with greater energy on screen. The actor, who recently wrapped up projects like The Signature and Kaagaz 2, continues to balance a packed work schedule with regular gym sessions.