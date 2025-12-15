 Blake Lively's Christmas Fashion; Gossip Girl Actor Looks Party Ready In Red & White
Blake Lively stepped out in New York City for two events, unfazed by her ongoing legal battle, and delivered major festive fashion moments. She stunned in a white Tamara Ralph couture blazer dress paired with Louboutin heels, and later dazzled in a red Annina midi dress with custom statement shoes and bold jewellery

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image

Despite being at the centre of what’s being described as one of Hollywood’s most high-profile legal disputes involving her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is showing no signs of slowing down. The gossip girl actor recently stepped out in New York City for two high-profile appearances, proving that professionalism and impeccable style remain her strong suit.

Unfazed and fashion-forward in New York

Blake Lively has long been celebrated for her personal style, often blending couture with confidence. This festive season was no different. The actor was spotted attending back-to-back events in NYC, delivering two standout looks that quickly grabbed fashion headlines and reaffirmed her status as a modern-day style icon.

Couture elegance in White Tweed

For her first appearance, Lively chose an off-the-runway ensemble from Tamara Ralph’s Fall 2025 Couture collection. She wore a structured white tweed blazer dress featuring subtle gold-and-white checks, lavish crystal and sequin embroidery, and a waist-defining broad belt with gold hardware. Doubling as a chic winter coat, the look was both practical and luxurious, perfect for New York’s chilly weather.

Elevating the couture quotient further, Blake paired the blazer dress with a flowing white chiffon ostrich-feather skirt, transforming the outfit into a true fashion moment. She completed the look with Christian Louboutin’s crystal-embellished Follies Strass pumps and a classic white Chanel chain bag, keeping the palette refined and festive.

Holiday Glamour in Crimson Red

Later that evening, Blake attended a holiday party celebrating her Blake Brown Beauty collaboration with Stoney Clover Lane. For the occasion, she slipped into a made-to-order red midi dress by Annina. Crafted from rich silk taffeta, the tea-length design featured a corseted basque bodice, pleated fit-and-flare skirt, and delicate ruffle detailing along the straps and square neckline.

While she skipped carrying a handbag, her footwear made a bold statement. Blake wore custom Christian Louboutin heels featuring gold crocodile-textured toe boxes, silver chainmail accents, and rhinestone-adorned 3D floral details at the ankles, perfectly complementing the festive red-and-gold theme.

Statement jewellery to finish the look

Accessorising with flair, Blake opted for a vibrant Lorraine Schwartz cocktail ring and an eye-catching emerald green pendant necklace with matching earrings, adding a striking contrast to her crimson ensemble.

Whether on the red carpet or navigating personal challenges, Blake Lively continues to command attention, effortlessly blending resilience, glamour, and timeless fashion.

