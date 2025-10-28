 Diana Penty’s Mumbai Home With Colonial-Era Architecture Has A 'World War II' Centerpiece: Leaves Farah Khan Spellbound
When filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently paid a visit for her YouTube vlog, she was visibly awestruck by the heritage beauty of the space

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Few homes in Mumbai exude vintage charm quite like Diana Penty’s ancestral residence. Tucked away in the bustling city, this century-old property has become a treasure trove of history, family memories, and timeless design. When filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently paid a visit for her YouTube vlog, she was visibly awestruck by the heritage beauty of the space.

A timeless Parsi Legacy in the Heart of Mumbai

The elegant two-storey residence originally belonged to Diana’s great-grandfather and has remained in her family for generations. Unlike many modern revamps, the Penty family has carefully preserved the home’s colonial-era architecture and Parsi-inspired details-from its high ceilings and wooden doors to its grand verandahs and floral motifs.

Diana affectionately refers to the upper level as her personal space, while the ground floor belongs to her parents. “Upstairs is me and downstairs is we,” she joked as Farah explored the property. Before beginning the tour, Diana quipped, “We’re going to mom’s because mom has the proper kitchen,” setting a warm, familial tone for the visit.

A Walk Through Vintage Elegance

Every corner of the home reflects a different era. With pastel-toned décor, antique wooden furniture, and heirloom collectibles, the interiors strike a perfect balance between nostalgia and coziness.

Farah was particularly taken by a stunning wooden table with an attached mirror, to which Diana’s mother revealed, “It’s over 100 years old.” Farah couldn’t help but laugh, saying, “I’m so happy to be in a place where things are older than me!”

A Home Full of Stories and Sentimental Touches

Among the many fascinating objects in the house, one particularly unique item caught Farah’s attention- a vintage centerpiece resembling a merry-go-round. Diana shared its backstory, saying, “It’s been here since I was a kid! Someone gifted it to my grandfather or great-grandfather. I heard it might have come from a World War II ship.”

This small detail perfectly sums up the house’s character- filled with objects that hold meaning and memories, not just aesthetics.

Farah Khan’s Fun Comparison to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Known for her witty humor, Farah Khan couldn’t resist comparing Diana’s residence to Bollywood’s most famous address. “This place is as big as Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat living room,” she teased, adding that even dance studios in Lokhandwala aren’t this spacious.

When Diana playfully disagreed, Farah quipped, “I think I should call Shah Rukh here,” prompting Diana to laugh and say, “I’d love to have him here!”

