Rajkummar Rao Feels ‘Unfair’ Losing Film To Star Kid: ‘Just Because You Can Control Things..’

Rajkummar Rao is all set for the release of his upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor, releasing on May 31.The romantic sports drama film directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Recently, in conversation with the producer Karan Johar, Rajkummar talked about their film and acting journey. He even revealed that he lost film to star kids.

During an insider outsider debate, Karan Johar talked about nepotism. He said that how outsider talk about star kids. He expressed, “Sometimes they are using it as a toll to make headlines. Immensely successful people are saying, ‘Oh I felt victimised like an oustider and lost opportunity to a star kid'. Somebody is saying, 'I didn’t attend a party so I didn't get a role.' I don't know at which party there has been transactions for films.”

While responding to him, Rajkummar said that even he lost a film to star kid during his struggle days and feel it's unfair. He said, “When I came to Mumbai, even I was told that ‘you have to attend parties’. Making contacts is not a problem, but going to a party and say, ‘Hi I am here to make contact.’ But having said that, I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part."

He further added, "I my mind I think it was not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you can make some calls, it is being unfair. That film never got made eventually. That guy was an insider but he could have also been an outsider who is successful and could do the same to you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor, Apaarshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.