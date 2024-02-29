Rihanna Reaches Jamnagar Ahead Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash (WATCH)

Pop icon Rihanna has reached Jamnagar ahead of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. The singer is all set to perform at the grand star-studded event. For those unversed, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations will commence on March 1 and go on till March 3. Several Bollywood celebrities will also grace the event.

On Thursday (February 29), several photos and videos of Rihanna from Jamnagar airport have surfaced on social media platforms.

The now-viral clip shows Rihanna sitting in the cart after stepping outside the airport. She is seen wearing a black and purple ensemble. The pop sensation amped up her look with an expensive Dior handbag.

Take a look at her video here:

In another viral video, Rihanna's massive luggage was seen transported from the airport to the pre-wedding celebration venue. It has several container-sized boxes.

On Wednesday, members from Rihanna's team were seen arriving in Jamnagar where the three-day bash will be held. Her team reached before Rihanna at the destination to make the necessary arrangements for her performance.

The three-day extravaganza is set to see some of the biggest names of not just India but from all across the globe assemble under one roof.

Indian singers who are expected to perform at the bash are Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, Arijit Singh and others. Reportedly, another highlight will be world-renowned Illusionist David Blaine's act.

It was earlier reported that for the pre-wedding bash, a detailed dress code planner, along with a visual mood board for each theme, has been sent to all the guests along with the invitations.

The bash will be attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Vicky-Katrina, Saif-Kareena, Ranveer-Deepika, Karan Johar and others.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.