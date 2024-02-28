Rihanna's Team Reaches Jamnagar Ahead Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash

By: Sachin T | February 28, 2024

The news that global popstar Rihanna is all set to perform at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant indeed seems to be true

On Wednesday, members from Rihanna's team were seen arriving in Jamnagar where the three-day bash will be held

While the popstar will arrive in India at a later date, her team has already reached Jamnagar to make the necessary arrangements for her performance

The three-day extravaganza is set to see some of the biggest names of not just the country but from all across the globe assemble under one roof

Rihanna is expected to belt out a thunderous performance for the Ambanis and their guests

The pre-wedding bash will be held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3

Thanks For Reading!

Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Her Ultra-Toned Waist, Raises Temperature With Latest Photoshoot
Find out More