Rihanna's Team Reaches Jamnagar Ahead Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash

By: Sachin T | February 28, 2024
The news that global popstar Rihanna is all set to perform at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant indeed seems to be true
On Wednesday, members from Rihanna's team were seen arriving in Jamnagar where the three-day bash will be held
While the popstar will arrive in India at a later date, her team has already reached Jamnagar to make the necessary arrangements for her performance
The three-day extravaganza is set to see some of the biggest names of not just the country but from all across the globe assemble under one roof
Rihanna is expected to belt out a thunderous performance for the Ambanis and their guests
The pre-wedding bash will be held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3
