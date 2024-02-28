Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Her Ultra-Toned Waist, Raises Temperature With Latest Photoshoot

By: Sachin T | February 28, 2024

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday after she posted a series of sultry photos on her social media handle

Nikki flaunted her toned midriff as she posed in a black crop top on the floor

She completed her look with a high boots, which made the overall picture classy as well as chic

"Did I just come in your dreams like this ?! Oops sorry not sorry," she captioned the photos

Nikki broke the internet with her uber hot photos and fans couldn't help but gush over her figure

Nikki shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 14, wherein she was one of the most talked about contestants

Later, she appeared in the song Cocktail in the Nawazuddin-starrer, Tiku Weds Sheru

