Inside Ananya Panday's 1-BHK Mumbai Home: From Walk-In Closet To Large Balcony

By: Sachin T | February 28, 2024
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who purchased a new house in Bandra, Mumbai, in November 2023, gave a tour of her luxurious-yet-simple apartment
Photos by Architectural Digest India
The house has been designed by Ananya's family friend and ace interior designer Gauri Khan
The living room opens to a spacious balcony which offers a stunning view
As per Architectural Digest India, the 1,100-square-foot apartment has a controlled colour palette
The living area also has a unique wallpaper, mirrors on the wall, customised furnishings and rugs
Just beside the living area is the dining area. It features small indoor plants, comfortable chairs and frames hanging on the textured walls
At the distant corner of the living space, lies a designated TV area. Just below that Ananya has made a shelf which consists her collection of books
Ananya calls her luxurious walk-in-closet 'every little girl’s dream'. It truly reflects the actress' love for fashion
Ananya has also placed her first clap from the sets of her debut film Student Of The Year 2 opposite her makeup area
The makeup area breezy and spacious with a large window
Reportedly, a corridor featuring pink fluted walls opens out to the dining and living area in her apartment
The kitchen is small but well equipped. It has powder blue modular furniture and white countertops
Ananya concluded her home by saying, "Now since my friends and family have started coming over and spending time here, this actually feels like a home"
Thanks For Reading!