Inside Ananya Panday's 1-BHK Mumbai Home: From Walk-In Closet To Large Balcony

By: Sachin T | February 28, 2024

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who purchased a new house in Bandra, Mumbai, in November 2023, gave a tour of her luxurious-yet-simple apartment

Photos by Architectural Digest India

The house has been designed by Ananya's family friend and ace interior designer Gauri Khan

The living room opens to a spacious balcony which offers a stunning view

As per Architectural Digest India, the 1,100-square-foot apartment has a controlled colour palette

The living area also has a unique wallpaper, mirrors on the wall, customised furnishings and rugs

Just beside the living area is the dining area. It features small indoor plants, comfortable chairs and frames hanging on the textured walls

At the distant corner of the living space, lies a designated TV area. Just below that Ananya has made a shelf which consists her collection of books

Ananya calls her luxurious walk-in-closet 'every little girl’s dream'. It truly reflects the actress' love for fashion

Ananya has also placed her first clap from the sets of her debut film Student Of The Year 2 opposite her makeup area

The makeup area breezy and spacious with a large window

Reportedly, a corridor featuring pink fluted walls opens out to the dining and living area in her apartment

The kitchen is small but well equipped. It has powder blue modular furniture and white countertops

Ananya concluded her home by saying, "Now since my friends and family have started coming over and spending time here, this actually feels like a home"

