Madhuri Dixit Recreates Iconic Hum Aapke Hain Koun Look

By: Sachin T | February 26, 2024
Bollywood's OG queen Madhuri Dixit sent hearts melting on Monday as she stepped out wearing her iconic violet saree from the cult film Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Madhuri took her fans back in time as she recreated one of her most favourite looks that she had donned in the film
Madhuri arrived all decked up on the sets of the dance-based reality show, Dance Deewane 4
She flashed her million-dollar smile at the cameras as the paparazzi swooned over her
Despite Hum Aapke Hain Koun releasing 30 years ago, Madhuri's iconic look from the film is still fresh in the minds of her fans
Madhuri had earlier teased her look on her Instagram stories: "Something very filmy coming your way!"
The 'Queen of Expressions' was seen captivating her fans with her dazzling beauty
Thanks For Reading!