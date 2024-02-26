Madhuri Dixit Recreates Iconic Hum Aapke Hain Koun Look

By: Sachin T | February 26, 2024

Bollywood's OG queen Madhuri Dixit sent hearts melting on Monday as she stepped out wearing her iconic violet saree from the cult film Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Madhuri took her fans back in time as she recreated one of her most favourite looks that she had donned in the film

Madhuri arrived all decked up on the sets of the dance-based reality show, Dance Deewane 4

She flashed her million-dollar smile at the cameras as the paparazzi swooned over her

Despite Hum Aapke Hain Koun releasing 30 years ago, Madhuri's iconic look from the film is still fresh in the minds of her fans

Madhuri had earlier teased her look on her Instagram stories: "Something very filmy coming your way!"

The 'Queen of Expressions' was seen captivating her fans with her dazzling beauty

Thanks For Reading!

Best Airport Looks Of The Week: From Rakul Preet Singh To Sonam Kapoor
Find out More