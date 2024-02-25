Best Airport Looks Of The Week: From Rakul Preet Singh To Sonam Kapoor

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 25, 2024
Bollywood celebrities flaunt some amazing looks and experiment with their fashion sense at the airport. We bring to you a list of the best-dressed celebrity looks from the airport by stars like Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and more.
Deepika Padukone returned from BAFTA awards and was seen wearing Adidas's pearl trefoil boyfriend hoodie and matching sweatpants from the set. e
Salman Khan picked an Amiri varsity jacket with a pair of oh-so-fancy pants that had his face painted at the back.
Ananya Panday wore Zara's linen shirt and belted Bermuda shorts as she headed to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.
Manushi Chhillar wore a white URA- Lowel knit top which had cut hems on- front, back and both sides and paired it with dark blue denim jeans.
Keeping it casual, Sara Ali Khan opted for a black leather jacket and paired them with blue denim straight legged jeans.
Sonam Kapoor wore a corset top and maxi skirt in muted olive from Revolve's Camila Coelho Collection.
After wedding with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh wore a opted for a classy yellow Anarkali suit. She sported sindoor and pink bridal chooda with her ethnic look.
