Best Airport Looks Of The Week: From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 18, 2024
Bollywood celebrities flaunt some amazing looks and experiment with their fashion sense at the airport. We bring to you a list of the best-dressed celebrity looks from the airport by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and more.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Ranveer Singh wore a white T-shirt under a black coat, matching pants and sneakers. Deepika Padukone was seen in an oversized blue sweater under a white shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans.
Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as ever as he wore a black round-neck T-shirt and paired it with a jacket and black cargo pants.
Keeping it funky, Raj Kundra wore a colourful jacket over a black round-neck T-shirt and matched it with black sweatpants.
Kareena Kapoor Khan worre a white round-neck tank top, paired this with dark wide-leg denim jeans and layered it with a beige-coloured trench coat.
Karan Johar looked uber cool in a black leather jacket and wore a pair of dark blue denim jeans.
Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh, who headed to Goa for her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani, wore an all-orange outfit and paired it with a pink crop-top.
Alia Bhatt wore a striped tracksuit from Norma Kamali which is priced at Rs. 15,357
