Alia Bhatt Shows Off ₹53,000 Gucci Sunglasses At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | February 18, 2024
Actress Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday after the London premiere of her upcoming production venture, Poacher
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress opted for a rather basic and sporty airport look in her zipped up co-ord set
She tied her hair back in a neat bun and added the required oomph to her airport look with her brand new Gucci sunglasses
Alia flaunted her uber-stylish Gucci sunglasses worth a whopping Rs 53,130 at the Mumbai airport
She was all smiles as the paparazzi wished her a good morning and extended their best wishes for Poacher
She made a quick exit from the airport and quickly zoomed off to her daughter Raha waiting for her at home
