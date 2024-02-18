Alia Bhatt Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Black Sabyasachi Saree At Poacher London Premiere

By: Sachin T | February 18, 2024

Actress Alia Bhatt made everyone skip a beat as she attended the London premiere of her upcoming production venture, Poacher

She looked breathtaking in a gorgeous black Sabyasachi saree with an intricate golden border

She tied her hair back in a bun and accentuated her look with nude makeup and bold red lips

She paired her saree with a heavy set of pearls around her neck and matching pearl and gemstone earrings

Alia was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt for the premiere in London

Alia looked divine in the all-black regal look and her film Poacher was lauded by the audience in London

Poacher, starring Roshan Mathew and Nimisha Sajayan, will release on Prime Video on February 23

