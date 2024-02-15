Love Alia Bhatt's Green Gradient Pantsuit? Here's How Much It Costs

By: Sachin T | February 15, 2024
Actress Alia Bhatt made heads turn on Thursday as she attended the trailer launch of her production venture, Poacher, in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress looked radiant in a gradient green pansuit, which gave her an edge as well as added the comfort to her OOTD
In case you're wondering how much the pantsuit costs, let us tell you that it is priced at Rs 29,200 and is from the shelves of Arcana Archive
Alia kept her hair down in loose beachy waves and paired her outfit with simple studs and a minimal makeup look
She was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi and unveiled her next production venture Poacher
During the trailer launch, she was seen explaining how just like humans, the lives of animals matter too
Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles, Poacher is set to stream online starting February 23
