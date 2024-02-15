Kareena Kapoor Khan Casually Steps Out With ₹3.32 Lakh Handbag In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | February 15, 2024

Bollywood's OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure to turn heads every time she steps out of her house in Mumbai, and this time too, it was no different.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

On Wednesday, Bebo was spotted making a splash as she returned to her residence after an outing with husband Saif Ali Khan on Valentine's Day

She effortlessly made a statement in a pink shirt and washed blue jeans with her signature oversized sunglasses

However, it was her jet black bougie bag that stole the show and made her fans get their hands on it too

For those unversed, the bag comes from the shelves of Maison Margiela and it is priced at a whopping Rs 3.32 lakh!

Bebo was all smiles as she posed for the paps, who in return, wished her a Happy Valentine's Day

On the work front, Bebo has had an eventful 2023 with her OTT debut Jaane Jaan

