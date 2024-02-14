Sonam Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Waveform Grey Blazer & Black Skirt

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 14, 2024
Sonam Kapoor is the OG fashionista of Bollywood and never fails to impress her fans with her outfit choices.
Recently, Sonam Kapoor attended The Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2024 and donned a stunning outfit that grabbed our eyeballs.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wore a waveform blazer and skirt from Maryam Omaira.
Sonam Kapoor's black skirt had pleated details with an added layer of grey to match the blazer.
Sonam Kapoor paired her outfit with a satin bralette.
Sonam Kapoor's makeup was kept matte which consisted of a winged eyeliner, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones and a brown nude lip.
For jewellery, Sonam Kapoor opted for a choker and earrings set from Zoya Jewels.
Sonam Kapoor captioned the photos, "It has been a pleasure and a privilege to attend The Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2024, organised by @gjepcindia. I am proud to be part of the jewellery industry that showcases India’s excellence in design and craftsmanship. I am very passionate about jewellery and its integral to my styling. It was truly delightful to witness the extraordinary creations crafted from such unconventional materials. For me the artistic value of jewellery piece is more than a material value, and that is what makes it truly precious. It’s evident that the innovative spirit of Indian designers is bound to the rock the world."
Thanks For Reading!