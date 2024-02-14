Sonam Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Waveform Grey Blazer & Black Skirt

Sonam Kapoor captioned the photos, "It has been a pleasure and a privilege to attend The Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2024, organised by @gjepcindia. I am proud to be part of the jewellery industry that showcases India’s excellence in design and craftsmanship. I am very passionate about jewellery and its integral to my styling. It was truly delightful to witness the extraordinary creations crafted from such unconventional materials. For me the artistic value of jewellery piece is more than a material value, and that is what makes it truly precious. It’s evident that the innovative spirit of Indian designers is bound to the rock the world."