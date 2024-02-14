'Born This Day': Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrates 5 Years Of Gully Boy

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 14, 2024
Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy as MC Sher / Shrikant Bhosle in 2019.
Gully Boy was directed by Zoya Akhtar and was said to be inspired by the lives of Indian rappers DIVINE and Naezy.
Ranveer Singh played the lead role as Murad Ahmed a.k.a. Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt.
Vijay Varma was also a part of Gully Boy, he played the role of Moeen Arif and gained immense popularity.
Sharing the photos, Chaturvedi wrote, "I was born this day.🐣 #5yearsOfGullyboy @zoieakhtar ❤️ @excelmovies."
Gully Boy also starred Kalki Koechlin, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles.
After Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has acted in films like Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan among others.
On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi also has Yudhra in his pipeline.
