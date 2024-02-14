Randhir Kapoor Birthday: 8 Unknown Facts About The Housefull 2 Actor

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 14, 2024
Randhir Kapoor celebrates his 77th birthday on February 15, 2024.
On the occasion of Randhir Kapoor's birthday, here is a list of the actor's unseen and rare facts.
Randhir Kapoor first appeared in the film Shree 420 (1955) and Do Ustad (1959) as a child artist.
Randhir Kapoor made his acting and directorial debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal, which also starred his wife Babita Kapoor, father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor
In the 90's, Randhir Kapoor took a break from acting to give attention to his family.
Randhir Kapoor is reportedly a car lover and has a passion for luxury cars.
Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Randhi Kapoor is in the early stages of dementia but the veteran actor dismissed the news.
Randhir Kapoor's last film was Super Nani alongside Rekha, Sharman Joshi, Anupam Kher and Rajesh Kumar.
