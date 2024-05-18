Taking Your Legacy Ahead,’ Says Avinesh Rekhi To Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta As First Look Of Udaariyan’s New Season Drops, Actors React

Color’s TV’s show Udaariyan has been one of the most longest running shows on television. The show which initially began with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead roles has witnessed a number of leaps in the past few years.

With a new generation leap on the way, Avinesh Rekhi is all set to helm the show as Sarab in the new season of the show. The actor took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the promo of the new innings of Udaariyan. He also went ahead to mention Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in his Instagram stories stating that he is taking their legacy forward. Avinesh wrote, ‘Taking your legacy forward.’

Replying to this, both Ankit and Priyanka wished the actor luck on his upcoming journey. While Ankit wished Avinesh luck and wrote ‘All the best bro,’ Priyanka wished him luck by saying ‘Keep shining.’

The new season of the show is all set to stream from tonight and will witness Shreya Patni and Aditi Bhagat in the lead roles opposite Avinesh in the show.

While Udaariyan has seen many popular faces like Rohit Purohit, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel in the leading roles, it goes without saying that the first generation, aka, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were the most loved of them all. Avinesh was last seen in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di on Zee TV which recently wrapped up.