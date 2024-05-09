Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's Special Message For Ankit Gupta As Promo Of 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' Drops: 'Cant Wait..'

Ankit Gupta's much anticipated return on television with Maati Se Dor is finally coming closer. The first look of Ankit and Shruti's show Maati Se Bandhi Dor was dropped by the channel yesterday and fans of the actors went bizerk. However, it was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's reaction that every Priyankit fan looked forward to.

The actress took to her Instagram stories today to share the promo and cheer for rumored boyfriend Ankit as he makes a comeback on television. Sharing this promo on her Instagram stories, Priyanka rooted for Ankit and stated that she cannot wait to watch him onscreen. The actress wrote, 'Cant wait. Cha ja, hamesha ki taraha.' The actress also took to the comments section of Ankit's post and congratulated the actor stating that the show is going to be a hit. The actress wrote, 'Congratulations, It's going to be a hit.'

Priyanka and Ankit who were loved for their stint on Colors TV's show 'Udaariyan,' went ahead to be highly loved for their appearance later on Colors TV's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. While the actors maintained their stance on being 'just friends,' throughout their journey on the show, rumors suggest that the actors have been in a relationship for quite a while. However, neither of them have confirmed the same.

Ankit Gupta was last seen in Colors TV's Junooniyat opposite Neha Rana. The show also saw Gautam Vig as the parallel lead. However, Junooniyat could not perform that well on the TRP charts and was later axed for not being able to gain TRPs.

While the release date and timings of Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe's show Maati Se Bandhi dor is yet to be confirmed, fans of Ankit Gupta cannot contain their excitement on his return to television.