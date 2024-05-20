Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor & Other Bollywood Celebs Cast Votes In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | May 20, 2024
As the voting for the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections kicked off in Mumbai on Monday, several Bollywood celebs stepped out to cast their votes. Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to vote in the city
Rajkummar Rao cast his vote in Mumbai and was seen requesting his fans and followers to exercise their right responsibly
Janhvi Kapoor was all decked up as she cast her vote early in the morning before jetting out of Mumbai for work
Shahid Kapoor flaunted his inked finger on social media and wrote, "Cast your vote. Every vote matters".
Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar cast their votes early in the morning in Bandra
Tabu too was seen making a quick visit to a polling booth and casting her vote
Actress Sanya Malhotra flashed her inked finger at the paparazzi after stepping out of the polling booth
Shriya Saran was accompanied by her mother as they cast their votes and urged others to choose their candidate responsibly
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal cast his vote in Mumbai and was seen flaunting his inked finger
Aamir Khan's children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan stepped out in the early hours of Monday to vote for their candidate in Pali Hill