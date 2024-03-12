Priyanka Chahar Choudhary REACTS To Reports Of Her Wedding With Ankit Gupta: 'Kuch Media Portals Ka...'

Popular television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reacted to reports of her wedding with Udariyaan co-star and Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Ankit Gupta. For those unversed, several media reports have claimed that the rumoured couple are planning to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot in 2024. However, it looks like Priyanka has quashed all the reports.

On Tuesday (March 12), the actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a cryptic story.

"It's March!!! But lagta hai kuch media portals ka April's Fool jaldi aagaya," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka and Ankit's wedding

According to a report in Zoom, the actors are gearing up to tie the knot towards the end of 2024. However, the date has not been revealed yet.

Priyanka and Ankit have never officially confirmed their relationship and they have always maintained that they are good friends. Their social media PDA, however, has a different story to tell.

The actors often share mushy videos and pictures with each other on Instagram to keep their fans entertained. It may be mentioned that their fans affectionately call them 'PriyAnkit'.

During Bigg Boss 16, Ankit and Priyanka's bond drew the interest of not only the audience but also their co-contestants and host Salman Khan. Their strong connection sparked discussions inside the house, however, both always remained adamant that they were nothing more than close friends.

In one oh his interviews, Ankit had opened up about his relation with Priyanka. He had reportedly stated, "Our friendship is more than just friendship. People have been asking me for three years, what are equation is? Well, I and Priyanka have finally decided to let people decide for themselves."

In another interview, he said, "We are very comfortable with each other. If marriage is meant to happen, it will. When you take your relationship to the next level with your best friend, what could be better?"