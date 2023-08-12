WATCH: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Celebrates 27th Birthday With BFF Ankit Gupta, Video Goes Viral

Last night marked a joyous occasion as former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrated her 27th birthday surrounded by close friends.

The event took a heartwarming turn as Priyanka's friends threw a surprise party that captured the attention of social media users.

PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY'S PRE-BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WITH BFF ANKIT GUPTA & OTHERS

Ahead of her birthday, the Udariyaan actress found herself on the receiving end of a delightful surprise orchestrated by her friends, and a video capturing the heartwarming moment has taken the internet by storm.

Amid the buzz, another video surfaced, stealing the spotlight with Priyanka's best friend, Ankit Gupta, playing an integral role in the celebrations.

The viral video showcases Priyanka guiding Ankit to the forefront after blowing out the candles on her cake, showcasing their camaraderie.

Watch the surprise video here:

In a second video from the birthday celebration, the atmosphere is electric as Priyanka's friends gather to surprise her with cakes and well-wishes. The camaraderie and warmth radiating from the occasion are palpable, creating a heartening visual spectacle.

HER JOURNEY IN BB16

Priyanka's journey on Bigg Boss 16 was lauded by viewers, and her strategic gameplay garnered a dedicated following. Despite expectations of a victory, she narrowly missed the top 2 spot, with MC Stan ultimately clinching the season's title.

Nonetheless, her journey within the entertainment industry continues to flourish. Recently, she graced the music video 'Baarish Aa Rahi Hai' and created waves with her on-screen chemistry alongside Ankit Gupta, a pairing that has generated significant anticipation for their future collaborations.

Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 16, even commended Priyanka's potential during her time on the show.

