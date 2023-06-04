Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta receive ‘lunar surprise’ from fans, own 1 acre of land on moon

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, the beloved duo known as PriyAnkit, have once again captured the attention of their fans with a unique and extraordinary gift.

This power couple, whose onscreen chemistry has won hearts, recently received an unexpected surprise from their devoted supporters.

According to a recent revelation by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary h& Ankit Gupta thmeselbes revealed that the couple now holds ownership of a remarkable one-acre land on the moon. Yes, you read it correctly.

PriyAnkit's lunar property

Priyanka and Ankit are now proud owners of a lunar property situated precisely 6 squares South and 6 squares East of the extreme Northwest corner of the recognized Lunar Chart.

This extraordinary gesture makes Priyanka and Ankit the first television celebrities to possess such an extraordinary asset. The credit for this historic achievement goes to their dedicated fanbase, affectionately referred to as PriyAnkit Fans.

It is worth mentioning that previously, renowned Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shah Rukh Khan had also acquired lunar properties.

Priyanka and Ankit's Professional Front

While their celestial property has undoubtedly grabbed attention, Priyanka and Ankit continue to make waves in the entertainment industry. Their delightful chemistry first witnessed on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, further flourished in Yasser Desai's soulful track "Kuch Itne Haseen."

Meanwhile, Ankit's remarkable performance as the lead actor in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Junooniyatt has been impressing the audiences, with Gautam Vig and Neha Rana also starring in the production.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has yet to announce her next project. Rumours of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 surfaced several times, but she herself rufured all the claims.

