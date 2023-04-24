Who Is Ishita Gupta? know about designer-model who accused Priyanka Choudhary of copying her styles

Ishita Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary | Photo File

Netizens are talking about the model-actress Ishita Gupta, who has levelled up some serious allegations of Bigg Boss 16 runner up, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Here we bring you the major details about the well-known model, who has her own fashion brand.

Who is Ishita Gupta?

Ishita Gupta, a model designer with over 700k followers on Instagram, has accused Priyanka Choudhary of copying her style and design.

Ishita reportedly owns the fashion line ISIVIS and shot for a New York magazine cover shoot. In her statement, she also alleged that Priyanka not only ‘copied her design’, but also her appearance for the photoshoot. However, Twitter users claimed that the two designs were never the same.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hasn’t reacted to her allegations

While Priyanka has maintained a dignified silence over the allegations, Ishita has been sharing posts about the actress on social media.

In a statement on her official Instagram handle, Ishita called Priyanka a ‘copycat clone’ and accused her of wanting to ‘gain likes on social media by recreating her look for a photoshoot.

However, netizens have expressed their displeasure over the way Ishita ‘mocked’ Priyanka and ‘unfairly accused’ her. They claimed that the two designs were never the same. Fans are apparently miffed with Ishita as they believe that she claimed to move on but never did.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Choudhary, the Bigg Boss 16 second runner-up, was recently seen in Kuch Itne Haseen. She is in talks with different production houses for their upcoming projects but is yet to officially confirm her next project.

The actress shot to fame after playing the role of Tejo in Udaariyaan and participated in Bigg Boss 16 with co-star Ankit Gupta. Although they couldn't hold the trophy, their fanbase grew a lot due to their strong stint in BB 16 house.

While the controversy between Ishita and Priyanka continues to simmer, it remains to be seen how it will affect the future projects of both celebs.