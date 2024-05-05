'Show Ruk Jayega': Sunidhi Chauhan HIT With Bottle During Dehradun Concert, Shocked Singer Stops Singing Midway (VIDEO)

One of the most loved playback singers of India, Sunidhi Chauhan, recently encountered a shocking incident after she was hit by a bottle during her live performance in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The singer was visibly shocked as the bottle was hurled at her, and she paused her concert midway to address the incident.

In a video that is now going viral, Sunidhi can be seen belting out her hit numbers at a jampacked venue, and as she stood at the centre of the stage, a bottle was hurled at her from the crowd which directly hit her arm, taking her by surprise.

The singer looked aghast for a minute, but she quickly regained her composure and it was then that she decided to address the issue, albeit politely. "Ye kya ho raha hai? Bottle phenkne se kya hoga? Show ruk jayega. Do you want that?" she asked the crowd, and as they cheered for her, she continued with her performance.

Netizens rallied by her side and slammed the audience for hurting and disrespecting performers even as they perform to entertain them. "This is sad to see. I can feel what she might be feeling as an artist who has come to perform for people, but then look at the people," a user commented.

Another wrote, "This is so pathetic behaviour she deserves complete respect."

Meanwhile, Sunidhi has taken the entire nation by storm of late with her powerpacked performances, and people are often seen comparing her concerts to those of the West.

This is not the first time that fans have misbehaved with a performer on stage. Earlier, Kailash Kher was attacked by bottles during one of his concerts. Sonu Nigam too was dragged and attacked for a selfie after his show in Mumbai.

A couple of months ago, stones were hurled at Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff during one of their promotional events for their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.