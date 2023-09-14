 WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan Trolled For Racy Silver Outfit At Concert: 'Didn’t Suit Her,' Say Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan Trolled For Racy Silver Outfit At Concert: 'Didn’t Suit Her,' Say Netizens

WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan Trolled For Racy Silver Outfit At Concert: 'Didn’t Suit Her,' Say Netizens

A video of Sunidhi has been doing rounds where she can be seen performing Woh Sharabi Kya Sharabi from the 2004 film Musafir.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan Trolled For Racy Silver Outfit At Concert: 'Didn’t Suit Her,' Say Netizens |

Singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan, who recently held a concert was seen wearing a racy silver co-ord set that set the internet ablaze. A video of Sunidhi has been doing rounds where she can be seen performing Woh Sharabi Kya Sharabi from the 2004 film Musafir. She then transitioned to Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira, followed by Sheila Ki Jawani from the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. 

Watch the clip below. 

However, a section of netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter and criticised Sunidhi for her choice of outfit. One user wrote, "Saw a video of Sunidhi chauhan’s concert. She gave out Taylor swift vibes- the moves and her dressing. Those things didn’t suit her, IMO."

"Ye Sunidhi Chauhan Ko Ardh Nangi Hoke Concert Karne Ki Kya Zarurat Aan Padi?" added another.

Read Also
In Pics: Sunidhi Chauhan's adorable moments with son Tegh
article-image

Sunidhi rose to fame with the music reality show Meri Aawaz Suno. She has judged and mentored talent in music-based shows like 'Indian Idol', The Voice and The Remix.

Some of her best songs include Mehboob Mere, Dhoom Machale, Deedar De, Sajnaaji Vaari, Dance Pe Chance, and Aisa Jadoo to name a few. 

Sunidhi has won three Filmfare Awards, two IIFA Awards, and two screen awards among others. 

Read Also
Unholy: Sunidhi Chauhan and her adorable son Tegh win the internet with their cute rendition of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Actor Govinda To Be Questioned In ₹1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam Case: Report

Actor Govinda To Be Questioned In ₹1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam Case: Report

Cardi B, Offset Simulate Having Sex, Record Video In Washroom During MTV VMAs

Cardi B, Offset Simulate Having Sex, Record Video In Washroom During MTV VMAs

WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan Trolled For Racy Silver Outfit At Concert: 'Didn’t Suit Her,' Say Netizens...

WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan Trolled For Racy Silver Outfit At Concert: 'Didn’t Suit Her,' Say Netizens...

WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Pool Day In A Hot Pink Monokini Sets Internet Ablaze

WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Pool Day In A Hot Pink Monokini Sets Internet Ablaze

AR Rahman Concert Organisers Obtained Permission For Only 20,000 People But Sold 41,000 Tickets

AR Rahman Concert Organisers Obtained Permission For Only 20,000 People But Sold 41,000 Tickets