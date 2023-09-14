WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan Trolled For Racy Silver Outfit At Concert: 'Didn’t Suit Her,' Say Netizens |

Singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan, who recently held a concert was seen wearing a racy silver co-ord set that set the internet ablaze. A video of Sunidhi has been doing rounds where she can be seen performing Woh Sharabi Kya Sharabi from the 2004 film Musafir. She then transitioned to Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira, followed by Sheila Ki Jawani from the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan.

Watch the clip below.

However, a section of netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter and criticised Sunidhi for her choice of outfit. One user wrote, "Saw a video of Sunidhi chauhan’s concert. She gave out Taylor swift vibes- the moves and her dressing. Those things didn’t suit her, IMO."

"Ye Sunidhi Chauhan Ko Ardh Nangi Hoke Concert Karne Ki Kya Zarurat Aan Padi?" added another.

Sunidhi rose to fame with the music reality show Meri Aawaz Suno. She has judged and mentored talent in music-based shows like 'Indian Idol', The Voice and The Remix.

Some of her best songs include Mehboob Mere, Dhoom Machale, Deedar De, Sajnaaji Vaari, Dance Pe Chance, and Aisa Jadoo to name a few.

Sunidhi has won three Filmfare Awards, two IIFA Awards, and two screen awards among others.

