Cannes 2024: Decoding Urvashi Rautela's Glamorous Looks

By: Manisha Karki | May 17, 2024
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes debut in 2022 when she attended the festival for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film, The Legend. She looked magnificent in a white gown by international ace designer Tony Ward Couture.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
She then attended the screening of the film Forever Young wearing a black dress featuring a long train by designer Ali Younes Couture.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
In 2023, Urvashi brought a pop of colour in a pink tulle gown, but her crocodile jewellery stole the limelight at Cannes by Paris.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Urvashi exuded elegance and confidence dressed in a breathtaking sequin-frilled orange gown, by ace designer Tarik Ediz.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Urvashi's next red carpet outfit was the off-shoulder white and blue Saiid Kobesy gown and blue lip shade inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Her green feather-dress look turned heads and has also captured the internet's imagination, as many have compared her look to a Muppet character Kermit the Frog.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram