'Mujhe Kuch Hua Toh Adil Durrani Ko Chhodna Nahin': Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Ritesh Says She's Not Fine 'Mentally' (VIDEO)

Rakhi Sawant was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday due to a 'heart' problem. However, recently she updated fans about her health and disclosed that she has a 10 cm tumour in her uterus and would undergo surgery on Saturday.

In a new video, Rakhi's ex-husband, Ritesh Kumar, revealed that the actress is doing fine 'mentally'. He said in Hindi, "Thodi si stable hai par mentally bohot strong nahi hai. Kaafi usse pareshaniyan jhelne padd rahi hai. Raat-raat mein uth jati hai aur rone lagti hai. Usko darr sata rahi ki uska koi nahi hai."

Further, he added, "In fact, usne bohot saari cheezien mujhe batayi hai jo mujhe media mein bolne bhi uncomfortable lag raha. Usne mujhe kaha hai ki 'Riteish agar mujhe kuch ho gaya, toh isko (Adil) ko chhodna nahi. Inn sab ka revenge lena tum. Mere property ensure karna ki yeh na le le cause usko meri property pe nazar hai.'"

As per ETmes, Rakhi said that she would be fine soon. "I am not able to talk much about my health, but Ritesh will keep you all updated about my condition. He will inform everyone about the hospital also. I will show the tumour, once the surgery is done. I had to be admitted because, before the surgery, things needed to be brought under control, like blood pressure and all. I don't know the exact details, as I am not a doctor; I'm an actor,” she said.