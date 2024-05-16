Rakhi Sawant Faking Hospitalisation To Avoid Jail Time, Says Ex Husband Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant and Aadil Khan Durrani's fallout has been turning ugly day by day. The duo, who got seperated last year, post which Aadil was put behind the bars, have been constantly levying serious allegations on each other. Aadil, who had filed a complaint against Rakhi for allegedly circulating his sexually explicit videos, had taken to his Instagram handle a few days back, revealing that the actress' bail plea has been rejected and that she has to surrender within four weeks.

Now, Rakhi, who has been hospitalised, citing heart related ailments as the reason, has recieved flak by ex husband Aadil Khan Durrani. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Adil can be seen lashing out at Rakhi stating that as the court date is nearing, she has fallen sick. He also reveals that last year, when they did a full body checkup of the actress, she was absolutely fine and now that she has to surrender within a few weeks, she has suddenly been hospitalised. Adil also states that if at all Rakhi is genuinely ill, then he would want to wish her a speedy recovery. However, he states that he has been counting the days of her arrest on his fingers. He says, ''Aapke surrender date ko calendar se jyda ungliyon par gin raha hoon.''

Adil then concludes by saying that he does not know if this is a publicity stunt since the surrender date is nearing or if Rakhi is actually unwell. However, he would like to wait to hear what the doctors have to say on this.