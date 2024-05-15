'Rakhi Sawant Is Critical, All This Is Not A Joke': Actress' Ex-Husband Ritesh Shares Health Update (VIDEO)

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant was hospitalised on Tuesday (May 14), reportedly due to a 'serious heart problem'. Several now-viral pictures show the Main Hoon Na actress lying on the hospital bed. The photos have shocked and upset her followers and it has also been said that Rakhi has been diagnosed with a heart ailment. On Wednesday, while sharing Rakhi's health update, her ex-husband Ritesh Singh said that she is 'critical'.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ritesh is also heard saying that this is not a prank or a joke.

"Rakhi has made an image of herself because of which people always feel she is joking. But this is not a joke. People call her drama queen but this time it is serious. She is critical in hospital," Ritesh is heard saying in the video.

He also urged people to pray for Rakhi and wished for her speedy recovery. Take a look at his video here:

According to a Times Now report, Rakhi stated that she has been advised to rest for the next five to six days. She said she has been diagnosed with a 'heart problem' and stated she cannot divulge more details. The actress also requested privacy.

Rakhi makes sure her fans are entertained with all her outings these days. She makes headlines for her candid conversations with the paparazzi. The 45-year-old actress frequently interacts with them and gives enough fodder for gossip and the daily dose of laughter to everyone.

A couple of days back, was spotted in the city and as usual, she was seen having a ball with the paparazzi, and even dancing in front of the cameras as it drizzled in Mumbai. She also made headlines for wearing a red towel dress at an event. Her outfit reminded fans of American rapper and singer Doja Cat's white towel dress at Met Gala 2024 that created quite a buzz on social media.